CARTAGENA

They need to reverse the situation as soon as possible since the rivals for permanence are reacting. The Albinegros, in a deep game and results crisis, have added only eight of the 42 possible points after two victories, two draws and ten defeats, some of them very painful due to the feelings left by the team.

To start the comeback, Carrión, who in his first game lost and failed to change the image of weakness of his pupils, will pull the newcomers. If against Mirandés it was Datkovic who formed in the starting eleven, at El Molinón they will, except for surprise, Chichizola, Antoñito and De Blasis. The other two, Navas and Aburjania, travel but their presence in the starting team seems hasty since they arrived this week.

AS to follow: Gallar. To this day, he is the best man in Cartagena. He faces and attends, but now his companions do not accompany him.