Sporting de Gijón

Quintanar del Rey (1-2) and Amorebieta (0-1) have been the victims of a Sporting that today will face a higher difficulty exam. One that will test the level of the team led by David Gallego in the face of his claims in the fight for promotion to First Division. The priority is that but the pass to the second round is not far behind. “We are going to make the best eleven to be able to pass the tie,” said the coach in the previous one. As an added handicap, the Covid, which forces Mariño to stay at home. Those who have recovered are Pablo Pérez, Manu García, Pedro Díaz, Nacho Méndez, Gragera, Gaspar, Guille and Pelayo.

As to follow: Djuka. Given the entity of the rival, the Serbian could remain in the eleven. He wastes quality and hit, and comes sweet after his double against Fuenlabrada.