There is no one who can with this Barça. The Catalan team, which arrived in Huelva without three of its indisputable starters (the winger Leila, the scorer Jenni Hermoso and the goal Paños), he does not stop chaining wins and great matches in his locker. The last one was against a Sporting that could do little to stop the Barça power. The difference in level, game and punch was evident in each half of the match. Lluís Cortés’s ensemble always leaves that feeling of absolute controleven when the opposing team has the ball.

The stands in the La Orden field, with a hundred fans of the Huelva club, soon saw the gale of Barça goals coming. And is that Not even the first quarter of an hour of the game had passed when the scoreboard already showed a 0-2 in favor of the Catalans. The first came in minute 5 through the boots of Oshoala and after several notices in the Chelsea area. The Nigerian took advantage of a great filtered pass from Mariona Caldentey to finish off the right post and beat the former Barça goalkeeper. Three minutes later Hamraoui put land in the middle of the light and scored the second, after a commotion on the edge of the Sporting area.

Alexia Putellas put magic to the win with a Vaseline goal

The Huelva team looked without luck for an immediate reaction with a distant shot from Mayra Ramírez that went over the goal of Cata Coll. The Barça goalkeeper barely had work during the first half, in which he only had to intervene in a header from Mayra minutes later. Yes there was more movement in his Chelsea area, which did not stop scolding Lluís Cortés’s players. The occasions were varied in form and protagonist, being the clearest in the first half a head of Martens to the crossbar. After this great occasion, Barça danced to a great goal with the signature of Alexia Putellas. The Catalan midfielder, with petroleum jelly from the edge of the area, scored a goal that she will surely choose to be the best of the season to put the lock on the first half.

Barça continued to set the times in the game, with continuous dangerous occasions. The Barça team, who even seemed to sometimes take their foot off the gas, extended the distance on the scoreboard with a goal from Mariona Caldentey. The Balearic forward finished off a ball bounced from the corner and put her two cents in a win that was delayed with so many of Graham Hansen and Bruna Vilamala. Both players, who had come off the bench, signed great individual games. In the case of the second, the young Barça youth squad (18 years old) released her goalscorer with the first team.

Antonio Toledo also moved his bench to try to appease the final stretch of the match. However, it was difficult for the Huelva team to row against the current. The legs weighed and the game ended up dying without so many on the local side. Thus, Barça keeps its scoreboard of goals against blank and continues to put the direct to his second consecutive league title. His level is incomparable …