Gasperini’s team is awaiting a delicate trip to Portugal against Sporting for a sort of play-off for first place in group D: the objective is not to lose
Atalanta returns to the field in the Europa League and travels to Portugal for the very delicate match against Sporting. There is the feeling, in fact, that these two teams will compete for first place in group D to immediately move on to the round of 16 without going through the play offs. The Portuguese are experiencing a golden moment because they are unbeaten in 15 games and are competing for the top spot in the league, as always, against Porto and Benfica. On paper, a truly balanced match in which Gasperini will try not to risk anything. If the right opportunity comes his way, he will try to land the big blow. Sporting-Atalanta will be played on Thursday 5 October at 6.45pm.
SPORTING-ATALANTA, EQUAL IN THE SIGHTS
—
Gasperini would sign immediately for a match like the one against Juventus just played in the championship and which ended 0-0. Very high defensive solidity (the Nerazzurri haven’t conceded a goal in four matches) and very quick counterattacks to turn the front around. Balance will reign at the Josè Alvalade stadium and then the possibility that the match ends in a draw should not be overlooked, keeping group D wide open for the conquest of first place. The X sign is offered on the board by Gazzabet at 3.50, by BetFlag and Goldbet again at 3.50 and by PokerStars at 3.40. Also interesting is the possibility that the first half ends in a draw in Lisbon and then the odds would change like this: 2.20 on Gazzabet and BetFlag, 2.25 on Goldbet and and 2.10 on Pokerstars.
October 4, 2023 (modified October 4, 2023 | 10:39)
© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
#SportingAtalanta #playoff #place #odds #predictions