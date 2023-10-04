Atalanta returns to the field in the Europa League and travels to Portugal for the very delicate match against Sporting. There is the feeling, in fact, that these two teams will compete for first place in group D to immediately move on to the round of 16 without going through the play offs. The Portuguese are experiencing a golden moment because they are unbeaten in 15 games and are competing for the top spot in the league, as always, against Porto and Benfica. On paper, a truly balanced match in which Gasperini will try not to risk anything. If the right opportunity comes his way, he will try to land the big blow. Sporting-Atalanta will be played on Thursday 5 October at 6.45pm.