The fifth edition of the Olympic Games can be considered as a before and after in the celebration of this event. Stockholm was the city chosen to host a competition that revitalized the organization of the event. They were the best organized to date and with unprecedented financial success.

The almost two months of competition buried the doubts created in previous editions about the fraternization of the participating nations and became a great celebration of friendship. It should be noted that, in addition, they were the first in which the five continents were represented.

This was the poster for the Olympics held in 1912 in the Swedish city of Stockholm. The event was held between May 5 and July 27, 1912. In total, 2407 athletes from 28 different countries participated.







Image of the celebration of the inaugural ceremony on May 5, 1912.

Getty Images Getty Images





Photograph of the exterior of the stadium where the 1912 Olympic Games were held.

Hulton Archive Getty Images





Jim Thorpe was one of the most outstanding athletes of these Olympics. He got two golds in the decathlon and pentathlon events held for the first time at an Olympic games.

George rinhart Corbis via Getty Images





Another of the curiosities of these Olympics is that among the pentathlon participants was George S. Patton, future general of the United States Army during World War II. Patton got a fifth place in the test.

Bettmann Bettmann Archive





The organizers of the Games feared for the harshness of the marathon event. This concern was reaffirmed after the misfortune of the death of Francisco Lázaro during the same test. The reason for the death was due to the intense heat.







Vilhelm Carlberg became the top medalist at the Stockholm Olympic Games after winning three golds and two silvers in the shooting discipline.







Another highlight of these Games was the appearance of the first of the “Flying Finns”, Hannes Kolehmainen. He was victorious in the 5,000, 10,000, and 8,000-meter cross-country races.

ullstein bild Dtl. ullstein bild via Getty Images





Eleven teams participated in the football test at the 1912 Stockholm Olympic Games. The United Kingdom took the gold after beating Denmark who took the silver. The bronze went to the Netherlands.







In these Games, new technological advances in electrical timing and the use of the ‘photo finish’ were introduced, which prevented the decisions made by the judges from being a constant source of conflict.

Topical Press Agency Getty Images



New Times. Many of the problems were solved thanks to new technological advances in electrical timing and the use of the ‘photo finish’, which prevented the decisions made by the judges from being a constant source of conflict.

But there was also controversy. The big star of the Games was an American with Indian-American ancestry, Jim Thorpe, who took the pentathlon and decathlon disciplines out of the street, but was disqualified for professionalism after it was revealed that he had played on a baseball team for seventy dollars at a time. month.

One of the novelties of the games was the incorporation of the modern pentathlon. It was devised by Coubertin and consisted of the combination of the disciplines of horse jumping, fencing, shooting, swimming and athletics. In addition, boxing was withdrawn from the program because it was banned in Sweden and wrestling was changed to Greco-Roman, which caused bouts of up to ten hours.

Regarding women’s sport, 48 athletes participated, but the most important thing is that they were allowed to compete for the first time in swimming, despite the reluctance of Coubertin himself.

Stars

Jim Thorpe Jim Thorpe The American athlete, of Indian origin, won gold in pentathlon and decathlon and finished first in eight of the fifteen specialties, was listed as the greatest athlete in the world and received in the United States with a massive parade. A year later the medals for professionalism were withdrawn … which were restored by the IOC in 1983.

Hannes Kolehmainen Hannes Kolehmainen He was the first of an exceptional generation of long-distance and middle-distance athletes who were dubbed the ‘Flying Finns’. In Stockholm he won the 5,000 meters with a new world record in a memorable race, the 10,000 and the individual cross-country, as well as silver in this last team event.

Medal table