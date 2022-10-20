The premium brand of the Italian group DR brings a 7-seater Sport Utility with rechargeable hybrid engine to its debut at the Paris Motor Show: the thermal component runs on both petrol and gas

Gianluigi Giannetti

Already the fifth model of a brand launched just last June by the Italian group DR, protagonist at the Paris Motor Show 2022 with a 7-seater sport utility formula with tri-modal hybrid engine. After the city car 1 and the medium and large SUVs signed 5, 6 and 7, the Sportequipe range is thus completed with the new 8, 472 cm long and available between the end of the year and the beginning of 2023 with an interesting hybrid powertrain formula rechargeable all-wheel drive.

Hybrid PLug-In on LPG – Sportequipe 8 can count on a 115 kW 1.5 turbo petrol heat engine and two electric motors, respectively 55 kW on the front and 70 kW on the rear axle, combined with a CVT gearbox and a 19.27 kWh lithium-ion battery. , for a declared autonomy of 100 km in electric mode. The accumulators are recharged even when the car is stationary, with the heat engine running, while the system offers different operating modes: with a single electric motor at low speeds; with both electric motors at intermediate speeds; in parallel with the heat engine and the two electric ones; in extended mode, with the heat engine and the two electric ones in series, at higher speeds; with only the heat engine when the electrical part fails. See also Live matches on TV for this Wednesday, February 9

This plug-in hybrid engine delivers a system power of 320 hp, with a torque of 510 Nm: the Sportequipe 8 accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 7 seconds. According to what was communicated by the company, the overall range corresponds to almost 1,500 km, considering that it has an even tri-modal fuel system, i.e. electric, petrol and LPG, because the thermal part uses the Thermohybird technology developed by the DR group. . The Sportequipe 8 will also be available only in the Thermohybrid petrol / LPG versions, the 2.0 turbo petrol direct injection with 260 HP, also 4×4, and the 1.6 turbo petrol with 200 HP.