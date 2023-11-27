“Sportequipe 8 Hybrid Plug-in, finally”: this is how the DR Automobiles Group presents the new flagship to us, with a “finally” that says a lot about the leap in technology and range of their product. Yes, because the “8” is a powerful 7-seater plug-in hybrid (317 HP), very technological and full of records, given that it will soon be available with a tri-fuel power system (electric, petrol, LPG) with an autonomy of 1300 km and given that thanks to Drivalia, the rental and mobility company of CA Auto Bank, it will be available with the first monthly subscription rental which allows you to purchase the car within the first two months.

Important dimensions

But let’s go step by step. The car that comes from Macchia d’Isernia is quite large (4.7 meters with an 850 liter boot in a 5-seater configuration) but quite fast given that it promises acceleration from 0 to 100 in 6.9 seconds (the maximum speed for what is needed today it is 201 km/h). All thanks to a rather complicated mix of technology: the combustion engine is the 108 kW 1.5 turbo petrol engine, “aided” by two electric motors (one 55 kW, the other 70 kW) which, powered by a battery pack with ternary lithium ion technology of 19.3 kWh, they have a total autonomy of 80 km.

Technology

All with three energy recovery systems: during deceleration, during braking and also when the car is stationary or parking, with the combustion engine on and at idle. This is because the Hybrid system of the Sportequipe 8 has different operating modes: the first with a single electric motor at low speeds and with the battery pack charged; the second with both electric motors at intermediate speeds, with the battery pack charged; the third in the “extended range” phase, with two electric motors in series, one of which recharges the batteries, at low speeds and with a low charge level of the battery pack; the fourth “in parallel”, with the combustion engine and the two electric ones, in the acceleration phase; and the fifth, finally, with the combustion engine alone when the charge level of the battery pack is low and the speed is high.

The command bridge

The driver can manage everything through the large 26.4″ overall infotainment display with the DHT gearbox and the switching controls between full electric and Hybrid which in turn also houses the 9″ LCD touch of the dual-zone climate control which includes a purification system of the air (N95 protection). Yes, because for 50 thousand euros, or rather 49,900 to be precise, Sportequipe aims to offer a “true flagship” as they themselves define it. So here is a panoramic roof, soft touch Keyless System, 360° camera system with parking assistant, wireless charging for the smartphone, Sony surround sound system, 20″ alloy wheels, level II ADAS and much more.

And given that today the concept of flagship is inseparable from that of customisation, the 8 can be had with leather and Alcantara interiors personalized with fabrics on sample or with the bodywork covered in 3M film, the dear Wrapp which is so fashionable today. Just ask.