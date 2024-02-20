Life is a whirlwind… The spoiler of the Sportec Ferdinand II brings back childhood memories.

Oh well, if the entire Porsche family names its children Ferdinand, why not name your Porsche after, er, Ferdinand. Those two names are inextricably linked. Just like with Ayaan, Joran, Beatrix and Wybren, you don't need a surname to know which surname follows. With a normal name you need context. Take note: Matthijs, Christian, Marc, Tom, Mart, Ali, Jeroen and Jack. See how easy it is?

Back to Ferdinand from the Swiss company Sportec. That's a so-called 'backdate' special, or a restomod, if you will. The recipe couldn't be new anymore. They take a Porsche 911 of the 964 generation.

This is then completely stripped. The car is then rebuilt with new parts. The end result is almost always the same. The cars appear to be older, but are considerably more modern. And incredibly beautiful!

Sportec Ferdinand II

Sportec already had a backdate special, the Sportec Ferdinand. This is a new model that, very original, is also called Ferdinand: the Sportec Ferdinand II. Three guesses what the next one will be called. Yes, Ferdinand of course. But let's first enjoy this Sportec Ferdinand II. It has become a picture.

And no, it's not completely different from what Singer does, but what's wrong with even more nice cars? In Playboy they don't immediately switch to Ma Flodder or Viola Holt after three photo models (oh, wait).

The Sportec Ferdinand II is equipped with a completely overhauled and modified engine. The swept volume of the air-cooled boxer is now 3.8 liters. It now delivers a maximum of 325 hp and 394 Nm. That's more than enough to have a lot of fun with, the car weighs only 1,190 kg.

The chassis has been adjusted with a special coilover set from Bilstein (specially developed for Sportec) that you can adjust as desired. You can lower it between 10 mm and 30 mm. The brakes are also designed for the car's new speed potential.

Life is a whirlwind

But it's not just about performance with these types of cars. It's a combination of new-fangled reliability and those classic looks. Oh, and don't forget the option to configure it the way you want. That is not possible with classics, but now it is.

In this case, the Sportec Ferdinand II is incredibly beautifully put together in non-metallic blue, black Fuchs wheels (fortunately with chrome rim) and a subtle spoiler. Man, we love ducktails (“Life is a whirlwind…”).

Prices are not mentioned the work of art, but it will be a lot. By the way, you can buy almost any Porsche 911 at Sportec. They also don't mind a big Audi.

