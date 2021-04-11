Sport Workout The hit movement in the gym is not enough if you want results in your buttocks training – Personal trainer advises what an effective buttocks workout really is

Many train their buttocks with either furious squatting or endless repetitions of pelvic lift – in vain. The personal trainer designed the workouts to activate and strengthen the buttocks.

One one of the absolute hit movements of the gym right now is the pelvic lift that develops the buttocks on the bar.

Indeed, the best possible butt movement is often hunted in newspaper columns and on social media. Recently, the popularity of the traditional king of the buttocks, the rear squat, has been challenged not only by pelvic lift but also by various squat variations, hoof kicks and rubber band jumps.