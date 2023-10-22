The Consulcesi Foundation won the charity auction for the Bebe Vio barbie. “As soon as we learned of Mattel’s initiative – explains Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi Group, to which the Foundation refers – we took action with the aim of winning this auction because Bebe Vio represents all our values ​​and is an example and model to follow for our inclusion, solidarity and environmental sustainability projects”. The Paralympic champion was included among the five world-famous Role Models that Mattel created to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Barbie Dream Gap Project designed for all girls and boys in the world. “The dolls – continues Tortorella – represent five women who have broken down barriers, becoming a source of inspiration and a model of courage and resilience and they are also so for our Foundation”.

The proceeds from the auction of the “Barbie Bebe” will go to the fencer’s Art4Sport association. The doll also wears the official uniform of the “Bebe Vio Academy” founded in 2009 by the champion, which provides prostheses and sports wheelchairs to the children it supports and promotes and organizes sports courses. Among the various activities promoted and organised, since 2021 it has also created the “Bebe Vio Academy”, an inclusive place where able-bodied children and children with disabilities can play and have fun practicing sports together. “Everyone – concludes Massimo Tortorella – has the right to achieve any goal and Bebe Vio is proof of this”.

In addition to Bebe Vio, the other dolls of the “Barbie Dream Gap Project” initiative are dedicated to Shonda Rhimes (award-winning American writer, producer, author, and CEO of Shondaland), Helene Darroze (world-famous French chef), Katya Echazarreta (electrical engineer and first woman of Mexican origin to travel into space) and Hui Ruoqi (Chinese volleyball champion).