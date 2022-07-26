Sport tech, from drones to GPS detectors: a market worth over 3 billion in 2022

In the summer, all the attention is focused on the vortex triggered by the transfer market: the names in the newspapers, the rumors, the tweets. In these two months, however, the teams work behind the scenes, starting long preparations in mountain retreats or international tours. The image of the repetitions in the woods and the muscle recovery of the players immersed in the frozen streams have been replaced by detectors GPS wearing i players to understand the speed and intensity of work, important parameters for building customized programs.

Or i drones that record the movements of the squad, providing valuable tactical information to Match Analysts, a modern role but one that has ancient roots. Born in 1950 in England thanks to the intuition of an accountant, Charles Reep, who used to write down, with pen and paper, all the statistical events of the Swindon matches.

Seventy years later, the transition from analog to digital determined the creation and it shift from millions of data across multiple devices: Many companies are increasingly leveraging potential of the Big Date and so too sport professional it is going in this direction. As emerged from the report by Research and Markets in the 2022 the turnover for the data market in sport has reached the figure of 3 billion eurosa volume which is intended to to grow up as far as 8 billion from EUR in the 2026 (+ 27% CAGR).

An increase of 166% in 5 years. “More turnover means more data generated, disseminated and processed on different platforms. This huge amount of numbers and statistics needs a centralized management system: for this reason, Data Integration represents the future for those who want to make the most of this treasure of information “he says. Francesco Borraccino, Customer Success Manager from PrimeurGroupan Italian multinational company leader in data integration services present in 28 countries around the world.

