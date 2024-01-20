Shawn Barber, Canadian pole vault record holder, died at his home in Texas at just 29 years old: the tragic announcement

Shock and dismay in the world of sport at the sudden and shocking death of Shawn Barber. The athlete, pole vault champion, died on January 18th at his home in Texas. The announcement arrived on social media by his agent is touching. He was only 29 years old.

A unexpected mourning has shocked the world of sport in recent days, in particular that of athletics.

On January 18, at just 29 years old, the news of Shawn Barber's premature and sudden death spread, Pole vault champion aged just 29 of Canada.

To to announce his death took care of it agentwho published this touching statement on social networks:

A friend we will never forget. Shawn Barber is dead. More than just an athlete, he was a kind-hearted person who always put others before himself. It's tragic to lose someone so good and so young.

They were not disclosed causes of deathbut in 2020 he abandoned his competitive athletics career due to unspecified medical and psychological problems.

The story of Shawn Barber

Born in Las Cruses, New Mexico, Barber studied at the University of Akron, Ohio, where he began practicing pole vault.

Although he was born in the United States, Shawn decided to compete for the Canadathe country from which his father George, born in Ontario, was a native.

In 2015, when he had only 21 yearsjumping the measurement of 5.90 meters he won the victory and the gold medal of the discipline ai world Championships of Beijing athletics. The following year she was one of the finalists in the final of the Rio De Janeiro Olympics.

Shortly before the Brazilian Olympics, he was found positive to cocaine during a anti-doping tests. Nonetheless he came only warnedbecause it was ascertained that he took the substance involuntarily, kissing a girl who had used the aforementioned.

In 2017 he did coming out proudly telling on social media that he is homosexual. These were his words: