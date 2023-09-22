The causes that led to the tragic death of Maddy Cusack, a 27-year-old Sheffield United footballer, are still unknown

In the last few hours, first in Great Britain and then throughout the rest of Europe, the news of the tragic death of Maddy Cusack. The 27-year-old, professional footballer, was a member of Sheffield United Women and she also held the role of marketing director at the club. Last season she crossed the milestone of 100 appearances, her first to do so with the Sheffield team.

To give the sad announcement the red and white club itself took care of it, via a touching note on social media:

Sheffield United Football Club are shocked by the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack. Maddy, a player on the women’s team since 2019 and marketing manager at the Football Club, passed away on Wednesday. An esteemed player, Maddy, 27, reached the milestone of 100 appearances for Sheffield United Women last season. Additionally, she has been a valued colleague in the Bramall Lane offices, moving from the Sheffield United Community Foundation to the Club in 2021 to help market all areas of the Blades.

Grief over the death of Maddy Cusack

The causes that led to the death of the woman who only two months ago are still unknown had extended his contract with Sheffield United.

The message is also very touching Stephen BettisCEO of the club, wanted to delegate to the deceased footballer: