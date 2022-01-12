The downloads also include PS VR data and the most downloaded Free-to-play on Sony platforms.
It is clear that the component shortage It has seriously affected the production of PS5, but the players still have a lot of bellows in video games. With more PS4s on the way, Sony has now focused on watching download traffic on its PS Store, and provides us some data unveiling the trends of PS4, PS5 and PS VR gamers: a list of the most popular games on their digital platform.
Because, although the Japanese company has already shared the December downloads, now it’s time to look at the year 2021 In its whole. Starting with the PS5 titles, ranked based on data from USA / Canada and Europe, the players have liked to approach the new generation with sports. After all, NBA 2K22 and FIFA 22 top both lists, which is followed by a Call of Duty: Vanguard that has conquered a good part of PS5 players. In addition, it is worth noting the presence of Among Us in the sixth European position, as it has climbed positions since its arrival on the platform in December.
Most downloaded games on PS5 (US / Canada)
- NBA 2K22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- MLB The Show 21
- Resident Evil Village
- Far cry 6
Most downloaded games on PS5 (Europe)
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 21
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Battlefield 2042
- Among us
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- FAR CRY 6
- It Takes Two
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Most downloaded games on PS4 (US / Canada)
- Grand theft auto v
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Madden NFL 22
- NBA 2K21
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- MLB The Show 21
- Mortal Kombat 11
Most downloaded games on PS4 (Europe)
- FIFA 22
- Grand theft auto v
- Minecraft
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- The Crew 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- The Forest
But there is still more, as Sony has also taken the opportunity to share data on the most popular games of 2021 in PS VR, which stands out especially for the community’s interest in Beat Saber. All this is also complemented by the titles free-to-play most downloaded on PS4 and PS5. Following this line, Fortnite undoubtedly leads both lists, followed by Call of Duty: Warzone and Rocket League.
Most Downloaded Games on PS VR (US / Canada)
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- GORN
- Swordsman VR
- Creed rise to glory
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
Most downloaded games on PS VR (Europe)
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Swordsman VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- GORN
- RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Most Downloaded Free-to-Play Games on PS4 and PS5 (US / Canada)
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket league
- Splitgate
- Apex legends
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Rec Room
- Brawlhalla
- Rogue company
Most downloaded Free-to-play games on PS4 and PS5 (Europe)
- Fortnite
- Rocket league
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Apex legends
- eFootball PES 2021 LITE
- Brawlhalla
- Destiny 2
- Splitgate
