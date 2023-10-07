Sir Alex Ferguson, historic Manchester United manager, is mourning the death of his beloved wife Cathy: she was 84 years old

A very serious loss has struck one of the most important and successful coaches in the history of football, Sir Alex Ferguson. His wife Cathy, in fact, passed away at the age of 84. In 2013, the historic coach of Manchester United had left the bench to be close to her, whose condition had worsened following the death of her sister.

Born in Glasgowin Scotland, on New Year’s Eve 1941, Alex Ferguson approached the world of football thanks to his father Alexander Beaton Ferguson, who played for Glentoran, in the North of Ireland.

If Alex’s career was not particularly exciting, his career was completely different coach and manager.

From 1974 to 1986 he was the manager of several Scottish teams, including the national team itself in 1985 – 1986. Then the adventure began with Manchester Unitedwhich quickly became legendary.

He was coach and manager of the Red Devils from 1986 until 2013uninterruptedly, winning a mountain of trophies and making the red Manchester club among the most successful in history.

Two Champions Leagues, one Cup Winners’ Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, one Club World Cup, thirteen Premier Leagues, five FA Cups, four League Cups and ten Community Shields. This is incredible palmares of Ferguson at United.

Among other things, he was also responsible for the discovery and launch of Cristiano Ronaldo into the football that counts, given that just 17 years old he strongly wanted him on his team.

Football rallies around Alex Ferguson

In recent days, Alex Ferguson has suffered a very serious loss. His wife passed away forever Cathythe one who, as he often said, was his backbone.

The British tabloids reported the news, followed closely by a condolence post published by Manchester United. These are the club’s words:

Everyone at Manchester United sends their deepest condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy. Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and a rock to Sir Alex throughout his career.

In today’s match against Brentford, United’s players will wear the mourning on the arm. Additionally, a minute of silence before the starting whistle of the match.