Physical activity must be prescribed like medicines. We want to serve the country. Italy is the only country that has a screening law for sporting activity; this has made it possible to reduce deaths on sports fields. This was stated by Maurizio Casasco, president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation, during the Congress Biological Et, et anagrafica 2.0. A healthy longevity underway in Rome. We have a free medicine that is physical activity, which is essential to combat the first cause of non-communicable pathology, i.e. inflammation. This must be done through a social system that recognizes a sedentary lifestyle as a pathology, added Casasco.

The biological age that wins over the chronological age: a possible challenge through the transfer of medical-scientific knowledge of sports medicine in favor of the country's socio-economic system to combine health, economy and social system. Many studies have shown that the symptoms of most non-communicable diseases (diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, tumours, but also depression, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's) – which are constantly increasing, especially in countries such as Italy, characterized by an aging population – also manifest themselves tens of years after their actual onset. Not only that: it has been proven that economic investment in care produces less health than investment in the "social-health" field; in a word, investing in prevention has a double impact: on people's physical and mental health and, consequently, on the sustainability of the country's socio-economic system. The prevention, precision and prediction tools of sports medicine – from correctly prescribed physical activity like a drug, to the evaluation of the functionality of the "man-machine" – can play a very important role not only in the sporting context, but also within the work and social security system.

The great challenge is to combine the knowledge we have with the Italian national health system. The fight against non-communicable diseases is extremely important and this takes place through knowledge. Science must be used by the political and economic system to bring something important to our country underlined Maurizio Casasco