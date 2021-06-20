An intense Sunday under the banner of engines, where at least for the moment only for the Dazn motorcycles challenges the overwhelming power of Sky

AUTOMOTIVE

The French Grand Prix kicks off at 3 pm with Mark Verstappen in pole position. The commentary is entrusted to Carlo Vanzini flanked by Marc Gene at the commentary from the Ferrari box and by Roberto Chinchero, Matteo Bobbi at the technical analyzes, Mara Sangiorgio sent to the pits.

Prologue from 1.30 pm with “Paddock Live” conducted by Federica Masolin with Davide Valsecchi. Two channels: Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport F1.

On Tv8 the match is broadcast at 9.30 pm in order to avoid conflicts with Italy-Wales football.

WORLDWIDE

The German Grand Prix sees the MotoGP take to the track at 2 pm with the story of Guido Meda with Mauro Sanchini second voice, Sandro Donato Grosso and Antonio Boselli in connection from the pits and Vera Spadini driving the container on the world championship. Channels, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport MotoGP.

As for the light, the whole day from the Sachsenring is proposed live by Tv8.

The MotoGP also characterizes the Dazn billboard: the platform that broadcasts all the races in streaming obviously offers live, the MotoGP at 14 is narrated by Niccolò Pavesi and makes use of Marco Melandri for the technical commentary.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS