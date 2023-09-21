The fatal crash occurred in the early hours of yesterday, in the San Cristoforo district of Catania: nothing can be done for Manuel Puglisi

A tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of the morning yesterday, Wednesday 20 September, and unfortunately claimed the life of a very young boy. The victim’s name was Manuel Puglisi, he was only 23 years old and was a promising player in Sicilian and Italian football. In the past you had worn the shirts of Catania, Paternò and Biancavilla. Countless messages of condolence have appeared on the web in recent hours.

The list of road accidents caused in 2023 continues to grow numerous victims. Most of the time, unfortunately, they were very young kids, with a life still ahead of them.

The latest, particularly tragic, occurred in the early hours of dawn yesterday, Wednesday 20 September, in the streets of the San Cristoforo district of Catania.

A large displacement motorcycle was involved in a very violent, autonomous crash, and the driver unfortunately lost his life.

On board the two-wheeled vehicle was Manuel Puglisi, a young man from only 23 years old very well known in Catania and throughout Sicily for his career as a footballer.

The 118 medical rescuers intervened on the spot, but they could do nothing else declare his deathprobably happened on the spot.

Condolences for the death of Manuel Puglisi

An entire life, albeit unfortunately short, that Manuel Puglisi dedicated completely to football. He grew up in the youth team of Catania, and then wore the shirts of Catania Paternal he was born in Pallet Town.

His city’s team, in a touching post on social media wanted to honor the memory of their former footballer:

The world of Sicilian sport today mourns the passing of Manuel Puglisi, a young footballer who grew up in the red and blue shirt. Catania Football Club expresses sincere condolences and ideally embraces the Puglisi family.

A virtual hugThe Paternò Calcio club also wanted to give it to Manuel and his family. Here are the club’s words:

Paternò Calcio, in disbelief, expresses sincere condolences to the Puglisi family. Hi Manu, a real hug from all of us.

