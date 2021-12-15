The operation would also involve Sevilla, who are holding the card of the former PSV striker

Market bomb from Spain: according to the newspaper Sport, Inter And Barcelona they would be close to a loan swap for January. It would arrive in Milan Luuk De Jong, while in Catalonia it would end Alexis Sanchez.

According to the Catalan newspaper, it all stems from Barça’s desire to get rid of the Dutch tip, which arrived on loan from Sevilla in the summer and never entered the game mechanisms of the blaugrana. The Nerazzurri would be very interested in the former PSV and would let the Chilean return to Barça, where he already played years ago, leaving a great memory. An operation that would also involve the Seville, the company that holds the De Jong card.

“Xavi he needs an attacker who knows how to score but also good at playing on the outside – we read on Sport -. And Sanchez would be eager to return to Catalonia. The only thing missing is the approval of the Catalan technician to close the deal “.

