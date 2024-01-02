Sport, not necessarily to a large extent, is good for the body and the brain. Those who – prey to feelings of guilt after New Year's Eve dinner – already on January 2nd wore sports clothes and started running, cycling, doing weights in the gym, can count on another valid reason to sweat. Science offers it, with yet another study on the benefits of physical activity. If the promise to atone for the end-of-year revelry and to get rid of the extra pounds accumulated between Christmas and New Year's Eve and the adrenaline that the daily dose of healthy sport gives were not enough, according to an international team of researchers, exercise physical exercise can also improve brain health. The authors of the study, published in recent days in the 'Journal of Alzheimer's Disease', add further evidence that strengthens “the fascinating link” between regular movement and benefits for the mind.

I study

The research, in detail, shows that physical activity is correlated with the increase in the size of brain areas important for memory and learning. The scientists examined the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) brain scans of 10,125 people, tests carried out at a network of imaging centers present in different areas of the world, particularly North America. What emerged from the analysis was that those who regularly practiced physical activities such as walking, running or playing sports had larger brain volumes in key areas, including gray matter, which helps in processing information, and white matter, which connects different regions of the brainas well as the hippocampus, which is important for memory.

“Our research – explains the principal investigator, neuroradiologist Cyrus A. Raji – supports previous studies showing that being physically active is good for the brain. Exercise not only reduces the risk of dementia, but also helps maintain brain sizewhich is fundamental as we age.” And there's more: “We discovered – adds David Merrill, co-author of the study and director of the Brain Health Center of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute – that even moderate levels of physical activity , such as walking less than 4,000 steps a day, can have a positive effect on brain health“. So “less than the 10,000 steps often suggested, which makes it a more achievable goal for many people.”

The research, analyzes co-author Somayeh Meysami, Saint John's Cancer Institute and Pacific Brain Health Center, “links regular physical activity to larger brain volumes, suggesting neuroprotective benefits. This large study sample allows us to deepen our understanding of lifestyle factors in brain health and dementia prevention.”

A 2020 Lancet study found that about a dozen modifiable risk factors increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease, including physical activity. The study published now is based on research by the same authors who linked calorie consumption resulting from leisure activities to improvements in brain structure.

“This work demonstrates the influence of exercise on brain imaging and, when added to other studies on the role of diet, stress reduction and social connection shows the proven benefits of drug-free modifiable factors in substantially reducing disease Alzheimer's disease,” said George Perry, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

“With full image scans, the interconnected synergy between the body and the brain is highlighted,” concludes study senior author Rajpaul Attariwala. “And this echoes the knowledge of past generations, demonstrating that greater physical activity is a predictor of a healthier aging brain”. The message is therefore one: stay active. “Whether it's a daily walk or a favorite sport, regular physical activity can have long-lasting benefits for our brain health,” the experts say.