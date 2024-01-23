Sevilla striker Isaac Romero celebrates his goal during the match with Girona last Sunday. David Borrat (EFE)

Sevilla's latest signing is not common on the fields: he does not run, defend or finish and his physique is from another realm. And yet, he is gaining ground and positioning himself as an upcoming key player. This is artificial intelligence (AI), whose application in sports, according to the research firm Mordor Intelligencewill grow by 28.72% until 2026. Teams such as the English Liverpool, the Spanish Valencia, the German Schalke 04, Club América from Mexico or numerous teams from the main leagues in the United States are already they use it for signingsanalyze athlete performance, develop training patterns, address injuries and identify effective playing patterns.

To enter this league of technological teams, Sevilla has teamed up with IBM, one of the multinationals that, together with Microsoft and Google, lead the artificial intelligence race. The club and the technology company have developed a tool, based on a sports database of 200,000 reports, that allows players to be selected based on their characteristics through interaction with the machine through natural language. “There are other clubs with more resources and that forces us to do things differently,” explains Elías Zamora, head of Sevilla's data department.

The tool uses generative artificial intelligence that, unlike conventional systems that search restricted sources and return limited results, can create unpublished content from complex databases with pre-training and a machine learning formula (machine learning). The result is more precise and can be profiled or fine-tuned through direct dialogue with the machine.

During the presentation of the tool, called Scout Advisor and designed to help select players based on the reports of Sevilla's scouts, the artificial intelligence demonstrated that it can sweep through the club's 200,000 reports in seconds and produce a list of the footballers according to the required characteristics, with the identification of the team in which they play, their price, the expiration of the current contract, the percentage of similarity with the ideal sought and an average grade based on all the parameters used.

Fernando Suárez, director of IBM programs, explains that signing is one of the most complex actions of a club as it combines a high investment with a high degree of uncertainty. “So far it is based on people observing and analyzing a limited amount of data. “AI bridges this gap.”

The result is cold. “Leadership or charisma is not detected by the machine,” admits Suárez. Therefore, the final decision is human. “It is a source of information. Artificial intelligence would not have told us: 'sign up [Kylian] Mbappé when he was 13 years old,” Zamora jokes in reference to the desired PSG forward.

But Emilio de Dios, head of Sevilla's scouts, believes that it is a tool that has completely changed management: “We went from sailing to electricity. Reduces what previously required 500 hours of searching to seconds. “It makes the final selection job easier for us and will allow us to choose better players.” The first effective test will be in the transfer campaign for next season.

Risks

But the application of artificial intelligence is not without risks, also in sport. Alberto Carrio Sampredro, professor at Pompeu Fabra University and author of a legal and ethical framework for use in this area, warns in your investigation: “Manipulation of athletes and competition are probably the most pressing. But there are others, such as the radical modification of the governance of sport and sports competitions, that will be completely mediated by this disruptive technology.”

Javier Pérez Triviño, also from Peompeu Fabra, details in another job the main threats of AI for athletes: the loss of autonomy over their performance, the inequality of those who lack access to technology, the loss of the human element of sports practice, the disruption in the comparison of merits and the loss of excitement of the competition. “AI can be accepted in sport, but, in any case, measures must be established that distinguish the types of improvements and that are to guarantee respect for the primacy of natural talents in sporting achievement and equality,” he states.

Fernando Suárez, as head of the technological program at IBM, admits caution: “Not just any type of AI is valid.” In this sense, the Sevilla program relies on the company's WatsonX platform to guarantee that the system is “open, precise, scalable and governable.”

Despite caution, AI in sports, as in other areas, is experiencing vigorous growth. Liverpool was one of the first to hire the services of DeepMind (Google) to help the coach make decisions.

Globant, LaLiga Tech and Microsoft They have come together to develop projects linked to football, basketball, rugby and tennis. The technological Sparta Science uses AI to monitor athletes' physical critical points through a model that collects up to 3,000 pieces of data from athletes' bodies. The Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) basketball team and the Colorado Rockies baseball team use it and claim to have reduced their players' injuries by almost 40%.

The programs of Second Spectrum They allow individual and team performance to be evaluated, as well as advising coaches on strategy decisions. The NBA has adopted systems to improve information to spectators with automatic graphics.

In Formula 1, the association with the latest technological advances comes from the origins of the competition and the artificial intelligence of companies such as AWS (Amazon), Dell and Oracle have become widespread to design career strategies.

