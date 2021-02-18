Having a chat with Carles Francino is a stimulating exercise. Because although the purpose is to conduct an interview, the Barcelona communicator does not fall into the classic question-answer of the journalistic genre in question, but rather is fascinated by empathizing with the one in front of him, establishing a tune, a pleasant conversation, a give and take , as he has done so many times in his long stage on the radio, although in this case he led the initiative with the questions. He plans to take advantage of this trip to visit the Kandinsky exhibition at the Guggenheim, go up to Artxanda to eat at a well-known restaurant in Bilbao, and stroll around the Ría. ‘La Ventana’, the leading afternoon radio program, opens today in San Mamés, Bilbao, to join the celebration of 50 years of Lezama, Athletic’s talent factory. Francino and his team will be at the stadium with the mayor of Bilbao, Juan Mari Aburto, and the president of Athletic, Aitor Elizegi. In addition, the musical group Orsai, made up of players from the rojiblanca first team, will join the special. Also a fan of lions like the musician Fito Cabrales. And there will be a legend like Iraia Iturregi, the Women’s coach.

These days it is close to what Athletic is. Do you like what you are seeing?

It is a different example. A particular story in an absolutely uniform world. Just as stores are all the same on our planet, restaurants are increasingly similar and everything is based on franchises, Athletic maintains an identity that can be discussed, which some will think is better and others worse, but it is different from the others. And that has an amazing merit and an added value for the people who are from Athletic.

He was in the old San Mamés in the last visit of Barça, a draw at two in extremis. It was April 27, 2013. Bielsa and Vilanova were there.

Yes! It’s true. In the last second, Herrera tied. Look how good he is at PSG and he was at United.

Here we miss him many times.

Muniain is currently taking his place. It has evolved. He is playing something other than five years ago.

It fits like a glove in Marcelino’s 4-4-2, of course.

Marcelino is a blessing for Athletic. I think he is a fantastic coach and a great guy. I interviewed him a lot of years ago, when he was managing Sporting.

Where it has been has succeeded.

The face of Athletic changed in a few days. The value of a coach is measured above all by the commitment he gets from the players. I don’t know what he did, but he convinced them and in four days they were already winning a title. Athletic is incredible.

Lezama is the axis on which your next ‘Window’ will rotate.

Barça has the Masía, which is a similar project. As soon as it has been neglected or the gear has failed, look at the problems it has had. Not only does that explain the problems it is having now, but having neglected that talent recruitment factory has caused difficulties. Athletic will go through better and worse stages. This is like the vintages of wine: the year that has hailed, you screw up, but it will always have a base, fundamental in commitment. Whoever has passed through Lezama and puts on the first team jersey has a high percentage of his commitment earned. Another that comes from abroad can buy it, but that one is already wearing it. And keeping that is essential.

He does not hide his passion for Barça. Bad times!

You have to de-dramatize football. His grace is that they are not mathematics and that there are very large teams that hit each other huge bumps and other small ones that suddenly hit a jump that you get scared. Barça have done things very badly in recent years. He has managed the club very badly from above and that, as in a company, a radio station … if things are done wrong, shit goes down and ends up contaminating everything. But what Barça fan can complain? We must flee from the dictatorship of results. Since the 90s when Cruyff arrived, there is not much complaint. You have to learn from mistakes and that’s it. Now is a time of rebuilding and doubts. There is no clear pattern of play, Koeman is doing what he can, there is some green shoot, Messi is in the twilight. It is no drama.

Sport can make us happier. Robinson showed us.

I miss him so much. He already warned me years ago that Barça was on the way for this to happen to him. The Lisbon thing, the Liverpool thing that he lived with a bittersweet sensation … He wasn’t from Barça, he was a lover of good football. There were years that they called him shitty culé, other madridista …

He was basically Osasunista and from Liverpool.

Yes, and good football. In addition to his personal values, he was a student of football and a bloody chronicler. I saw things that others do not see, that made you understand the games much better. You don’t really know how I miss him.

You were a Reus player.

I was signed for four seasons in Third. They gave me all, I played little there.

Did you lose a bad footballer and gain a good communicator?

I tried. I played in Preferential and First Regional. I had a great time. I would have liked to go further, but the thing did not give more of itself.

Is sport an escape valve in these times of pandemic and political noise?

It has always been a philosophy of life for me. There is the competitive sport that you attend as a spectator and the one that you practice every day, something I have always done. Sport, therefore, is associated with my way of understanding life. Sport has to do with complicity, camaraderie, values, effort … it has a hidden face like life, which is the face of cheats, advantageous, violent … There is all that in sport and in football, but I prefer the other.

Which player would you like to interview? He will have been with many.

Don’t believe it. I started doing sports information on a local radio, like so many others, and as time went by I moved away from sports a bit, although I play them whenever I can. Since I’m here, I’d like to speak to Muniain. He had those injuries, and he has reinvented himself, that word that is so fashionable. Play something else. It is a clear example that when the years go by, if the head works, you can have an equal or better performance than when you ran at full speed. I have always said that with the head that I have now, with 63, if I got it with 18 or 22, surely I would have done something else. But that’s not worth it, past bull …

Sports journalism is passion. Can you be objective in it?

Objectivity does not exist as an abstract thing.

Not in a newsletter?

There is honesty. No one is objective because we are the result of different social, cultural, personal and educational circumstances. Sports journalism, I do not denounce it because I am nobody, but I express it, it has an excess of trench. And it has succumbed to the show. Listening to a gathering of journalists from the SER in which every Monday they give each other hostiles and one speaks on behalf of Barça, another for Madrid, another for Atleti and another for I don’t know where, is not very stimulating. We have succumbed to the show. The worst thing about this is that it doesn’t only happen in sports. It has ended up contaminating journalism in general. If I want to listen to a political, economic or confrontational debate, I want people to come to defend those ideas, not with the vest of this or the other party. I am not interested in anything and it is harmful. In sports journalism it has been practiced for a long time because we give in to the temptation of the show. I like more to hear or see that Robinson, Carlos Martínez, Álvaro Benito, Valdano… who talk about strategies and motivations rather than say “The cocoon of Umtiti” or “The other that is a woodcutter”. That is not the job. It is possible to do non-trench journalism, but I find it increasingly distant