Christoph Seifriedsberger was in Italy to train together with his teammates from the Austrian national rowing team

Last Friday, January 6, a very serious mourning struck the world of European sport. Christoph Seifriedsberger, a young rowing athlete, died at the age of 26. The Austrian was together with his teammates from the Austrian national team in Sabaudia for training.

Last January 6th will be sadly remembered forever among sports fans, for the painful disappearance by Gianluca Vialli. The former striker of Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and the Italian national team, died at the age of only 58, after having fought for 5 years with pancreatic cancer that left him no way out.

On the same day, still in Italy, it was consumed another tragedy who put an end to the life of another sportsman, less known than Vialli, but still with a whole life ahead of him.

His name was Christoph Seifriedsberger, he had only 26 years old and was a sample of boating.

The young athlete had arrived in Italy in recent days, together with his teammates Austrian national rowing teamto carry out a retreat and athletic training.

To be precise, it was at Pontinia and, together with his companions, he trained on the lake of Pula.

On Friday the program included a cycling session and right during the same, it is the irreparable happened.

Christoph Seifriedsberger’s accident

According to reports, a Launch Ypsilon led by a local girl, ha fully overwhelmed the young champion, causing him to crash to the ground several meters away from the point of impact.

I immediately arrived at the scene rescuers of 118 which, however, despite numerous attempts to revive him, in the end they could do nothing but notify his death.

The police, who also arrived on the spot quickly, carried out all the reliefs of the case and listened to the testimonies of those who witnessed the accident. The investigations they will help to clarify the dynamics and establish any responsibilities.

Already many i condolence messages appeared on the web and on social networks in the past few hours. Among the many also that of Albero Mosca, mayor of Sabaudia, who on behalf of him, the municipal administration and the entire citizenry, wanted to show closeness to Christoph’s family.