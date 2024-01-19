South Africa removes its captain before the U-19 World Cup because he is Jewish. The IIHF only allowed Israel to play after there was great outrage over the exclusion. Before the Olympics, sport must make it clear who the safety risk is.

In focus: Israel's ice hockey juniors, here in the game against Turkey in 2023 Image: picture alliance / AA

David Teeger turned 19 on January 11th. David Teeger is an extremely talented cricketer, South Africa junior international. David Teeger is a security threat.

Says the South African Cricket Association. And decided on January 12th, with reference to security, that David Teeger could play in the South African team, but could not lead them as captain into the U-19 World Cup, which has now begun in their own country. They do not mention in their statement the characteristic that makes David Teeger a risk from the officials' point of view, but it is well known: David Teeger is Jewish.