NThe top sports agency in Germany has not been founded for a long time, and the Bundestag has not even begun the discussion about a sports funding law, which should become the prerequisite for the creation of this foundation under public law. However, whoever will one day run this facility can already find out what they – one can expect two people at the top – will have to do at the end of 2024: close sports fields and training halls.

The framework for a “substantial reduction” of the currently around two hundred federal bases (BSP) has been given to the independent sports agency, according to the so-called “brief concept for the restart of sports funding” from the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), which was presented at the meeting of the state sports associations in this circulated in Potsdam for a week. In the medium term, it makes sense, it is said, to bring together several particularly high-performance BSPs from various sports with Olympic bases. This concentration is called the campus solution, and it is not clear whether it is aimed solely at the at least 200 million euro campus near the airport planned by the state of Hesse, the city of Frankfurt and the DOSB – “home of the Olympic team” – or whether further such large-scale investments are sought.