from Agnese Ferrrara

The successes achieved by Paralympic athletes have drawn attention to the positive aspects of physical activity even for those who have suffered serious injuries.

With the 69 medals won by our athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics, our champions have achieved ambitious goals with a determination that has conquered children, adolescents and disabled adults, their families and Italians all for an unprecedented cultural change. Disabilities are not a handicap to be realized, the boys gave us an example: in the Tokyo delegation the average age dropped from 33 to 30 (and in swimming we are 25 years old), moreover the presence of women in evident growth: they are now 69 out of 115 while in the past they were a small minority. Young people do not want to give up, they are committed and are persistent, burning old limits, which have become obsolete.

Change the welfare system The cultural turnaround does not correspond to political and social decisions that encourage and support also the many people with different levels of disability who unfortunately do not move even at an amateur level while sport, first of all, medicine is a secret to being more independent and serene. This is the weak point explains Luca Pancalli, president of the Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP). In Tokyo we had 115 wonderful professional athletes of whom we are infinitely proud but who are the tip of the iceberg which at the base consists of a multitude of children, teens and adults with different levels of disability and who are not supported in their rights, including that to sport. The Games have given the sprint, now I’m afraid the spotlight is going out. Out of over 3 million and 200 thousand disabled people in Italy, excluding those over 65, there are more than a million people who could be interested in doing physical activity. It is urgent to change our welfare system that from welfare to become active to support and stimulate daily sport as an integral part of the rehabilitation and well-being path.

Not just applause Physical activity is a right for everyone but to put it into practice there is a need for accessible sports facilities, qualified, welcoming staff and coaches, prepared for different disabilities. Today we are at a turning point because the sensitivity and the cultural approach are better but, in the area, the voluntary companies are unable to bear the costs, the same goes for families who face a lot of expenses. Even the aids, such as the prostheses with which our splendid champions Martina Caironi, Monica Contraffatto and Ambra Sabatini ran and jumped, are expensive. Unfortunately, we are still awaiting the reform of the nomenclator of health aids necessary for disabilities, which to date excludes many devices, adds Pancalli.

New autonomy and an opportunity for socializing There are no limits for any type of disability in practicing physical activity, nor in cases of spinal cord injuries and amputations, brain injuries and degenerative diseases, blindness or intellectual disabilities, explains Emiliana Bizzarrini, sports doctor of the Company’s Spinal SOC Unit. health care Friuli Centrale and doctor of our national team in Tokyo 2020. The champions have reached goals that seemed impossible, demonstrating a superior tenacity even to those who preceded them, they are an excellent generation. The necessary sport integrates the therapies and often even replaces them, both for children and adults and also gives new autonomy in carrying out daily activities. Aerobic physical activity prevents everyone’s cardiovascular pathologies but the risk of incurring them is much higher in disabilities related, for example, to spinal cord injuries. Sport improves the quality of life in an exceptional way, which is precious for children and teenagers because it is a means of socialization and entertainment. The new generations are ready to engage, our top athletes and the patients of our spinal unit prove it to us. Now let’s not disappoint them, concludes Bizzarrini.

In the snow, beware of the cold The turning point also signaled by the Italian Paralympic Winter Sports Federation, whose appointment with the Games for next March 4 in Beijing, awaiting Milan-Cortina 2026. Manuele Lambiase, athletic trainer of the alpine ski team explains: No contraindicated activity in the snow , although not everyone is able to reach the ski resorts and winter sports have higher costs. The only attention to be taken is to avoid the cold by protecting yourself adequately to avoid frostbite in the limbs in cases of spinal cord injuries. The benefits of the outdoors The benefits in the mountains also include the possibility of being outdoors in a season when you tend to stay indoors. Underlines the president of the Federation, Tiziana Nasi: We have about thirty sports clubs affiliated in the Alps and Apennines, with the task of bringing disabled children and young people closer to alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding and bobsleighing not only to expand the nursery of athletes but to spread sports culture and the importance of physical activity for health in cases of disability.