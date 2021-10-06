Super Sabatini, Caironi and Contrafatto. At 10.30 Lilian Thuram, then Quadarella and Basso-Contador. The exhibition on Paolo Rossi

From our correspondent Simone Battaggia

Here it is again, our little Olympics. Made of words, meetings, books and great shows. Trento re-embraces the Sport Festival for “The winning moment”. After two years it reopens its rooms, palaces and squares. At the moment capacity at 50%, pending the decisions of the Government. To access the events you will need to book (on the site ilfestivaldellosport.it it is still possible to book some matches) and the green pass, for those who cannot be there there will still be direct web. In the meantime, between the Duomo and Piazza Dante, between Santa Maria Maggiore and Santa Chiara, the event is already being felt.

From Lilian to Pablito – Four days of Festival, 100 events, over 250 guests. Today the first big appointment is at 10.30 at the Teatro Sociale with Lilian Thuram: during “Le grand Bleu” we will talk about football, but also about the social and political commitment of the Frenchman and his activity as a writer up to “The white thought”, his latest work. At 11 in the Depero room the first glimpse of Tokyo opens. Simona Quadarella talks about herself in “Cuore di Bronze”, as the medal won two months ago on the 800 meters above sea level. At the same time, at the Palazzo delle Albere, the exhibition “Paolo Rossi, a golden boy” opens, the first of a series of tributes to Pablito almost a year after his death. It will remain open until 21 October, will offer a series of memorabilia of all kinds – from the first card to the Golden Ball – and in Trento it will experience the first of a series of stages that will also take it abroad, to seal the dimension ” mundial ”of memory and affection towards one of the greatest strikers in Italian history.

On the pedals – In the afternoon we get up on the pedals. At 2.30 pm the Depero room awaits Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador, protagonists of “Two men alone in command”. Then the Tokyo chapter reopens: at the Palazzo della Regione, Caterina Banti and Ruggero Tita are the “brave captains” who will tell their Olympic gold in sailing Nacra 17, while at 4 pm at the Santa Chiara auditorium Ambra Sabatini, Martina Caironi and Monica Contrafatto will bring us back to that wonderful final in the rain of the 100 at the Paralympics and their trio of medals. For motor enthusiasts, Edi Orioli’s story at 5.30 pm with “My Dakar” in the Depero room.

The opening – At 6 pm there will be the Grand Inauguration at the Social Theater and at the same time, at the Palazzo della Regione, the Butterflies of bronze rhythmic gymnastics in Japan with their technical director Emanuela Maccarani will talk about “Volere volo”. Also at 6 pm at Muse, a lesson in psychology applied to sport with two great blues, the canoeist Josefa Idem and the basketball player Riccardo Pittis, protagonists of “I think, therefore I win”. Same time, but at the Bookstore in Piazza Duomo: Gianfelice Facchetti presents his “Once upon a time in San Siro” in the company of Beppe Dossena and Alberto Cerruti. And then Tokyo again: at 7.30 pm at Palazzo Geremia the meeting with one of the Italian sports that surprised the most at the Games, weight lifting. Nino Pizzolato, Mirko Zanni and Giorgia Bordignon will talk about their medals – the first in 37 years – in “Let’s lift the world”.

Five without – The day ends with four other important events. At 8.30 pm in the Depero room Marco Belinelli and Cecilia Zandalasini talk about life and successes in America in “The basketball rings”, while at the Palazzo della Regione one of the most beautiful and painful stories of the Games will be dissected, the bronze by Castaldo, Di Costanzo, Lodo and Vicino in the four without rowing, won a few hours after Bruno Rosetti’s exclusion from the race for a positivity at Covid: they are “The five without”. At 9pm the grand finale: Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller will unveil themselves in “Rosso Fuoco” in Santa Chiara, while Stefano Pioli, “The Devil’s coach”, will be at the club.

Alongside the Festival dello Sport also for the 2021 edition, important companies and institutions have chosen to be brand partners of the event by actively contributing to the development of the schedule. They are Main Partner: Audi and Enel. Premium Partner: Fastweb, Cassa Centrale Group and UnipolSai. Partner: Herbalife Nutrition, La Sportiva, Pastificio Felicetti, Piaggio 1. Sustainability Partner: Ecopneus, Scientific Partner: Humanitas, Official Sneaker: SUN68. Official radio is Radio Italia.