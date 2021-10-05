From today it is again possible to book access to the rooms where the Festival events will take place. The green pass remains mandatory

The wait is about to end, Thursday morning at 10.30 with Lilian Thuram the Sport Festival begins and the best way to attend the over one hundred scheduled events is to secure a seat in the rooms whose capacity is limited to 50% to date. the distancing imposed by the anti-Covid rules. Bookings on the site have been reopened since this afternoon www.ilfestivaldellosport.it

Seventy-two hours before the event you have booked, you will receive an email to confirm your booking (check that it does not end up in spam). However, entry to all events will only be possible by showing the valid green pass. Most of the talk shows included in the schedule will still be visible on our website gazzetta.it.

The partners – Alongside the Festival dello Sport also for the 2021 edition, important companies and institutions have chosen to be brand partners of the event by actively contributing to the development of the schedule. I am Main Partner: Audi and Enel. Premium Partner: Fastweb, Cassa Centrale Group and UnipolSai. Partner: Herbalife Nutrition, La Sportiva, Pastificio Felicetti, Piaggio 1. Sustainability Partner: Ecopneus, Scientific Partner: Humanitas, Official Sneaker: SUN68. Official radio is Radio Italia.

5 October – 17:45

