The bill obtained 145 yes and 4 abstentions. The provision now passes to the examination of the Chamber. A total of four readings will be required
The Senate gave the green light unanimously to the bill for the inclusion of sport in the Constitution with 145 yes and 4 abstentions. The bill, consisting of a single article, also obtained the compact vote of all groups in the Constitutional Affairs commission. This is the first reading of the parliamentary process. The provision now passes to the examination of the Chamber. A total of four readings will be necessary, because this is a provision that amends the Constitution.
December 13, 2022 (change December 13, 2022 | 5:50 pm)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Sport #enters #Constitution #green #light #unanimously #Senate
Leave a Reply