Sport Digi | Can the knee cross the toe line when squatting? An expert solves a persistent myth

“Remember that the knee does not cross the toe line.” Many trainers must have heard this instruction. It is a myth that should be forgotten, says physiotherapist Laura Hämäläinen.

Contrary to what is often imagined, pushing the knee forward while squatting is not bad. The myth started sixty years ago with an American study.

Anna Sievinen

3:00 am

The old one according to the belief, the knee should not cross the toe line when squatting. This way you can avoid, for example, ligament injuries. However, the belief has outlived its time – and is ready for the scrap heap, says the physiotherapist and coach Laura Hämäläinen.

Pushing your knees forward when moving is completely natural.