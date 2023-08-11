Historic result for Italian sport climbing. Yesterday evening in Bern, Matteo Zurloni became world champion in speed, an Olympic discipline that will be giving away the medals in Paris in a year’s time. A resounding triumph even if Zurloni’s growth in recent months had been evident.

The Olympic Games

—

With the gold, the 21-year-old from Segrate born in Cassano d’Adda, who trains in the Big Walls gym in Milan (which will also become a federal center from September) has earned his Olympic pass for the Games. Where twelve medals will be up for grabs: in speed, which is a separate specialty, and in the combined (Boulder plus Lead), both for men and women. Sport climbing, which in Italy passed from a discipline associated with a federation only a year and a half ago, is one of the youngest disciplines in the Olympics since it only recently entered the Olympic program in Tokyo to then be reconfirmed in Paris. It is increasingly widespread in the world as demonstrated by the list of challengers met on his way by Zurloni, who overtook the French Bassa Mawem in the round of 16, the Chinese Peng Wu in the quarterfinals, the Indonesian Ady Muyono in the semifinals and then concluded victoriously against the other Chinese Jinbao Long. Zurloni also set the new European record with 5″02. And now in Paris you can dream.