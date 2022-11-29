The SPORT (Scintillation Prediction Observations Research Task) satellite is the result of a partnership between the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) and the North American Space Agency (NASA), signed on March 18, 2019, in Washington. The launch took place this Saturday, November 26, at 2:20 pm, Brasília time.

The cargo was aboard the CRS-26 (26th ISS resupply mission) of a SpaceX rocket, taking off from the Kennedy Space Center, located in Florida. SPORT is a 6U CubeSat, with a capacity limit of 6 liters and up to 9 kg, aimed at scientific research in the ionosphere. The mission will study the plasma bubbles that form high in the ionosphere over the equator. These plasma bubbles often form in the tropics at night, messing up radio and GPS signals.

THE SPORT

The nanosatellite was developed by the Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (ITA), in partnership with NASA, with scientific instruments provided by the State Universities of Utah, Texas and Alabama; and the company Aerospace Co. Integration tests and operation are supported by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

The data captured by the satellite will be used by the Brazilian Space Climate Study and Monitoring Program (Embrace), coordinated by INPE. In the United States, SPORT is managed by NASA’s Marshall Space Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

In July of this year, the SPORT underwent a pre-shipment review carried out by INPE’s Laboratory of Integration and Tests (LIT). This step was necessary for the satellite to be sent to the United States, for the final launch preparations, under the responsibility of NASA.

The satellite is destined for the International Space Station (ISS) and, from there, the equipment will be placed in low Earth orbit.

The name of the Satellite

Although the acronym SPORT is an acronym for “Scintillation Prediction Observations Research Task”, the name of the satellite is also a tribute to the soccer team SPORT Clube de Recife. NASA Space Weather Division Leader Dr. Jim Spann, was responsible for naming him.

The Doctor. Spann grew up in Recife, Brazil, and his love for the team has never faded. He and his father were partners in Sport Clube with a family portfolio. Regarding the name, his goal was not only to honor his favorite team, but also to promote space education for the next generation.