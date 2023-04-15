Display:
Miguel Angel Fernandez
Coordination and editing:
Javier Silles
moderate physical exercise
is a protective factor
for the development of disorders
Mental disorders such as anxiety and depression
-Celso Arango-
Head of the Psychiatry Service
of the Child and the Adolescent
and director of the Institute of Psychiatry
and Mental Health of the General Hospital
Gregorio Marañón University
depression in adolescents
Symptoms of depression, in general,
Not only in adolescents, but also in
adults, are a depressed mood,
that is, sadness, hopelessness, a feeling
of emptiness and the loss of interest to carry out
activities. These callsigns can
help detect that a daughter or son
You may be going through a depression.
Some common symptoms
