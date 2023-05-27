According to the “Daily Mail”, doctors at Georgetown University said that the slight increase in infections could be related to changes in the “microbiomes” of the young intestine.

They found that the tumors taken from the younger patients contained the fungus Cladosporium sp.

According to experts, this fungus is found in the human intestine, and is suspected of being an invasive invader that does not help digestion.

Dr Benjamin Weinberg, an expert in digestive cancers, said: “A lot of people blame obesity and diabetes but we have these patients who run marathons and eat healthy diets and have very advanced colorectal cancer.”

It’s still not clear how Cladosporium sp could lead to this increase in cases, but researchers think it could damage a cell’s DNA.