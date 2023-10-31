The CEO of Sport and Health Nepi Molineris: “Enough alibis, the problem is not just building gyms but designing them for the needs of kids.” Councilor Lara Magoni: “We will involve another 192 thousand students”

Primary school girls and boys, young people aged between 15 and 34. It is these two audiences that the double project presented today by Sport and Health and the Lombardy Region is aimed at. And which has as its objective the increase in sports practice and movement education, which continue to be two Achilles’ heels of the education of those who attend primary school. The projects are called “Scuola Attiva Kids per la Lombardia” and “Sport and Youth, growing together” and which were presented this morning in Rome.

Even at first — With the first year of primary school we reach complete coverage of the five classes, albeit with a different type of intervention: in practice, in the fourth and fifth years there is already a specialist teacher (until a budget from the Ministry of Education and Merit on the effects virtuous and problems of the innovation introduced in September 2022 and which will lead to the competition for 1740 teaching positions in the coming months?), while in the first three classes the investment of 1,334,177 euros by the Lombardy Region will support Sports and Health activities, the “kids” model with sports tutors. “This figure will also arrive in the first year classes, thus involving 192 thousand students,” says Lara Magoni, undersecretary with responsibility for sport and young people in the Fontana council. “Growing together”, the expected investment in this case is 1,200,000 euros, will finance projects proposed by ASD, SSD and third sector bodies in the sports sector. The public notice is now available at the link https://sportegiovani.sportesalute.eu. Applications can be sent exclusively through the platform until 2pm on 11 December. See also The screams and the bodies crushed by the crowd: the images of the massacre- Video Gazzetta.it

No more alibis — For Diego Nepi Molineris, CEO of Sport and Health, the watchword is: “We must not find alibis”. In the sense that even the objective data that give the idea of ​​widespread suffering, especially in schools, cannot be a justification for not moving. “We start from a deficit situation as regards school gyms, but in addition to building them, we must think of them for those for whom they are intended, i.e. digital native kids who see sport as a function of their life needs”. In fact, there are “billions of sports that are growing, perhaps not Olympic but very followed by kids today”. This broadening of the horizon could also live in the format of the new Youth Games on which we are working and which should come to light starting from the 2024-2025 season and on which the Minister of Sports Andrea Abodi is working on former Minister of Education Marco Bussetti. See also Bad news for America about the case of Nicolás Benedetti

