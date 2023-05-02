Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 00:01



The arrival of good weather is usually accompanied by numerous changes. The cold gives way to warmer temperatures, outdoor plans intensify and social activity increases. Along with all this, there is another change that begins a little before the arrival of high temperatures and that is related to food. After Christmas, there are many people who start the year with the purpose of taking better care of themselves and turn to different professionals to be able to reach the summer season in the best possible way.

In this work to look better, nutritionists and sports centers play a key role. Having a varied and balanced diet is the fundamental axis on which health revolves. Thus, in the daily balance of calories, fruit, vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish cannot be missing, to the detriment of processed foods or foods with a high level of added sugar, which should be avoided as much as possible. . All this gives the body the necessary vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates that generate adequate energy to face the day. In this sense, experts recommend not to demonize any food, as some people do with pasta and bread, but to include them all in a balanced way and adapt the calorie intake to the daily activity of each person, taking into account if they take a sedentary life or if, on the contrary, daily physical activity is carried out; adapting strategies depending on the goal to be achieved.

Sport is key to preserving health.



Precisely sport is another aspect that should not be missing in the lives of those who want to achieve iron health, no matter how old they are. For this reason, it is important to select the sport that suits the person’s situation, but all of them, whether it is hiking or crossfit, imply benefits that also not only have to do with the body, but also with the mind. Carrying out physical activity increases muscle mass and decreases the risk of having cardiovascular problems in the future. In addition, sport increases the production of endorphins, which improves mood, and reduces the negative effects of stress, known as ’21st century evil’.

The weight, a bad reference



The benefits of a balanced diet and sports do not always have an imprint on the numbers that appear on the scale, since there are many factors that influence weight and fat is just one more indicator. In this sense, this numerical value is also related to the percentage of water and lean mass, that is, the muscle that the individual has, in such a way that two people can weigh the same and have a totally different body composition. The important thing, therefore, is not the numbers, but health.

‘Miracle’ products, the risk to avoid



Access to information in just a second has brought many benefits, but it has also led to the proliferation of web pages that do not have medical and nutrition professionals behind them. “‘Miracle’ diets and products have no scientific evidence and can be harmful to health,” explains Dr. Luis Maita, a doctor in Check Fitwho regrets that there is no more exhaustive control of the entry of these products into the market.

Faced with this bombardment of misinformation, some clinics advocate not only following a balanced diet, but also invite their clients to learn how to eat, consciously avoiding processed foods as much as possible and choosing others with better nutritional values. . For this reason, in the face of miracle products, diets that promise the impossible or excessive physical activity, experts recommend something valid both for this field and for any other: common sense and consulting qualified experts.