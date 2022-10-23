Nelson Mandela said that sport has more capacity than governments to break down social barriers. It has the power to transform the world, to inspire, to unite people like few other things.

This sector is one of the most important to take into account in political action; the reasons: it produces social, physical and mental well-being in the population (FND, 2022). Likewise, it favors the unity and cohesion of society as it awakens feelings of pride and identity as well as being a window of opportunity for the economy of emerging countries (González, 2016).

Since 2019, this sector was given a boost with the creation of the Ministry of Sport. However, the National Sports System, which promotes recreation, the use of free time, extracurricular education and physical education, is outdated and insufficient to respond to the pressing needs that the regions have today in this area.

Strengthening financing strategies for athletes is one of the latent challenges for this sector, because despite the fact that the national government has increased financial support for the development of high-performance activities, the resource is scarce to carry out initiatives that promote sport in the territories. There are countless children, youth and adults who hope to have a better infrastructure to carry out their dreams in competitive activities as well as in those of simple recreation or leisure.

Sport is a lifesaver, the national government must be aware that it has been proven that it is more socially effective to invest in projects related to sports infrastructure, scholarships and endowments, than in rehabilitation centers or prisons.

The diagnosis to determine the specific needs of athletes is precarious. The lack of a clear mapping that establishes the current inventory of sports venues in the country has the effect of ignoring reality and little or almost no maintenance of sports venues; Naturally, the regions are the main affected.

It is necessary to continue advancing in the decentralization of sports infrastructure in order to achieve more equitable access to sports, recreation and physical activity by the population (FND, 2022).

The success of a national policy focused on sports depends largely on the articulation that all state institutions generate to efficiently and strategically execute the resources allocated in this regard (FND, 2022). That is why the Ministries of Sports, Health and Education must work shoulder to shoulder and in a joint and coordinated manner in a comprehensive public health and disease prevention strategy that incorporates actions of various kinds: training, promotion of care and collective well-being, citizen coexistence and, of course, enjoyment and healthy competition. This would be to invest in life and reduce future expenses of the nation to replenish the social fabric. Sport is a great resource for the prevention of physical and mental illnesses.

There is no one who doubts that any public policy has direct repercussions on the regions. To continue advancing in the development of sport in Colombia, it is essential that State decisions on this area have a territorial and population focus.

Likewise, it is urgent to strengthen the financing of athletes of all ages and disciplines, taking into account a regional approach, but above all a territorial one. With a view to drawing up the Development Plan of the new government, the strengthening of sports infrastructure in the regions should be stipulated as a goal, taking into account the projection and the specific needs of each territory.

In that order of ideas, it would be valuable to articulate the National Education System with the National Sports System in order to support and promote sports vocations for boys, girls and young people. Finally, it is crucial to strengthen the sports school program, for this it is important to establish mechanisms that increase the percentage of children who practice sports after the school day. The boys and girls who practice some sport, are then adolescents capable of building their own life project and, later, professionals committed to their work and their country.

Hopefully we are not still late to invest in life, healthy enjoyment and recreation.

How long will it take for our governments to understand that it is more profitable to invest in sport than in prisons and rehabilitation centers?

PABLO JARAMILLO ARANGO

Doctoral Candidate in Political and Legal Studies