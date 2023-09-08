Sport | Федерация плавания Финляндии против докушать российский спортимнов

The International Swimming Federation recently made a decision according to which one athlete from Russia and Belarus can be represented in each discipline at international tournaments. In Finland, they criticize this rule – because the situation in Ukraine has not improved.

In the beginning This week, World Aquatics opened the doors to international tournaments to Russian and Belarusian athletes.

According to press release federation. In particular, Russians and Belarusians will be able to take part in the competition only in neutral status and without using national symbols.

In addition, participation of no more than one swimmer in each discipline is allowed from each of these countries.

They can’t быты допушны к соперваниям и те спортимны, что выполнение вторжение России в Украину. Those who agree to these conditions will be obliged to participate even more in a strict anti-doping program.

The results of competitions held in Russia and Belarus will not be considered as criteria for selection for the world championships.

Финляндии Ville Riekkinen The World Aquatics decision is questionable and worthy of regret.

“The war situation is not better compared to the previous year. Naoborot – it got worse. In my opinion, there are no grounds for reconsidering the rules.”

The decision of World Aquatics is based on the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee, which in the spring offered sports federations to study opportunities for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

“Obviously, Europe stands against the return, but when the decision is taken, it remains in the minority,” explains Riekkinen.

In the governing body of the International Swimming Federation, representatives of European countries occupy 11 seats out of 39.

Next week, the congress of the European Swimming Federation will be held. Riekkinen is sure that the admission of Russia will be discussed again. Руководитель финских пловцов considers it very important that Europe be united in this issue.

For example, the European Swimming Federation has the right to independently solve the question of the admission of sportsmen to the championship of the continent. В то время как равила World Aquatics apply only to competitions held by it. Such as the World Cup or the World Cup.

Sports the organizations of the countries of Northern Europe (including the Olympic Committee of Finland) at the beginning of September issued a joint statement in which they expressed their opinion: Russians and Belarusians still have no place in international tournaments.

“Единая позиция Северных стран: сейчас непачаточее время для увгравения россиян”, it says in a statement.

Severnye strany draw attention to the fact that the war, which was unleashed by Russia in Ukraine, is still going on. And since the moment when Russians and Belarusians were excluded from international starts, nothing has changed.

Article first published on 5 September 2023

You can read the article in Finnish from here