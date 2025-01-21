Sporotrichosis is a chronic skin infection caused by a fungus called Sporothrix schenckii. It usually affects gardeners or horticulturists and is acquired by inhaling the spores.

Causes of sporotrichosis

Infection caused by a fungus

The fungus ‘Sporothrix schenckii’ that causes sporotrichosis is found in certain plants. The most common method of contracting the infection is to have caused a wound while dealing with flowers and plants that have some sharp elements. That is why some of the patients with sporotrichosis are related to jobs such as farmers, gardeners or horticulturists. The so-called generalized or disseminated sporotrichosis, on the other hand, preferentially attacks people with a weak immune system and the infection occurs by inhaling dust containing spores of the fungus.

Symptoms of sporotrichosis

Sores, lumps, itching and inflammation

The most common symptoms include small lumps and sores in the area of ​​infection. The growth process of these lumps can be long, lasting up to three months. The most commonly affected areas are the arms and hands because they are the ones that are most in contact with the plants. The sores do not disappear on their own and treatment is necessary. The widespread call causes respiratory damage and arthritis.

Diagnosis of sporotrichosis

Physical examination and tissue analysis

The doctor performs a visual examination of the symptoms to diagnose the disease. To be completely sure, you can remove a small sample of tissue to be examined in the laboratory to confirm the infection caused by the fungus.

Sporotrichosis treatment and medication

High chance of cure

With proper treatment, a full recovery is very likely. Disseminated sporotrichosis is more difficult to cure and requires many months of treatment. For people with a weak immune system it can be a serious threat, even fatal. The most common thing is to fight the skin infection with an antifungal medication and for a long period of time. Infections that have spread and affect the entire body may require a year’s treatment.

Prevention of sporotrichosis

Avoid injuries

People who have a weak immune system should take extreme precautions to avoid developing infection. This includes the use of appropriate material, gloves and masks, to work with plants and flowers.