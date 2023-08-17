“Oh look, she stretches out completely, that is a sign that she is having a good time,” says Sanne Aalders. The half meter of white fluff in the loft does not look sad anyway. This rabbit, Spooky, has been lucky in the Enschede animal shelter, with a spacious pen, an outdoor run in the grass and the attention of a volunteer caretaker who thinks she is “super nice”. But rabbits are pack animals and unhappy on their own. And she had been in the shelter before. So Spooky can be photographed, with those adorable ears.

The somewhat large dwarf rabbit was found wandering a few months ago and brought to the shelter. They don’t know for sure, but there is a good chance that she is one of the many pets that people bought impulsively during the boring corona time and dumped them when the fun was over or the care was disappointing – the shelters were full of them. When no one came to ask for her, she was put up for adoption. A date was arranged with a male – rabbits are picky, if it doesn’t click it will be a fight – and there seemed to be a match. But the two turned out not to tolerate each other’s company for long. “I guess she can be quite dominant,” says Sanne Aalders about Spooky. Who had to go back to the shelter, and is still “a bit nervous” after wandering and then the moves.

The shelter hopes that someone with a male rabbit will come forward and if it clicks, invest “love and time” in Spooky. “If you spend a few days near her, while doing other things in the meantime, she can get used to it,” says Aalders. In her opinion, you can eventually build a close bond with the rabbit. “She has a sweet character. And she can lie so relaxed that you sometimes think: are you still alive?” Bonus: she hates being picked up but is otherwise as cuddly as she looks.

Spooky has now been picked up, other rabbits can be found at ikzoekbaas.nl