The photo ‘ Kamloops Residential School ‘ by Canadian photographer Amber Bracken has been named best press photo this year. The World Press Photo of the year was taken in her home country where 215 dead children were found in an anonymous mass grave last year.

A ghostly image of red dresses hung from crosses by the side of the road commemorating indigenous children who died in a Canadian boarding school has prestigious award put on hold. The photo was taken by photographer Amber Bracken on the site of a former boarding school in the Canadian city of Kamloops. The bodies of 215 children were found there last year.

The boarding school was a place where children of the original population of the country were assimilated (socially adapted, ed.). According to the white governments at the time, the intention was to turn the children of the native population into white Canadians through strict religious schools where the children were not allowed to speak their own language and were sometimes culturally re-educated with a heavy hand. Reports showed neglect, malnutrition and abuse in the boarding schools. Kamploos was one of thousands of schools in Canada that housed Indigenous children, but corpses of Indigenous children have been found in other areas as well. See also German NFL professional: Jakob Johnson switches from Patriots to Raiders

The jury chose the winning photo from 64,823 photos by 4066 photographers from 130 countries. “It’s an image that is engraved in your memory,” jury president Rena Effendi said in a statement. “I could almost hear the stillness in this photo, a quiet moment of accountability for the history of colonization, not just in Canada, but worldwide.”

Other prices

The organization also presented other prizes. The award for best press photo story went to Australian photographer Matthew Abbott for his series of images of the Indigenous Australian people, the Naward Dean. The prize for best long-term photo project was won by Brazil’s Lalo de Almeida. He made a photo report in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

World Press Photo 2022 winner in the photo story category is Matthew Abbott from Australia, with his series for National Geographic. © ANP / EPA



Winner of the World Press Photo 2022 category ‘long-term photo project’ is Brazilian Lalo de Almeida for the newspaper Folha de São Paulo © AP



In the category ‘Open format’, Isadora Romero from Ecuador won with her project ‘Blood is a seed’. Her video project consists of photographs and deals with the disappearance of seeds, compulsory migration, colonization and the loss of traditional knowledge. See also Banks will be obliged to launch auto payments in St. Petersburg from April 1, 2022





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Award for Dutchman

The 24 regional winners were announced two weeks ago. These four big winners have now been chosen. Each regional winner can take home 1,000 prize money and a physical award. The four big ones will receive another 5,000 euros and an extra statue as a reward. All winners can be found in the World Press Photo exhibition and in the yearbook.

There is also a Dutchman among those regional winners. Journalist Bram Janssen won the prize for ‘best regional story in Asia’. The image, part of a photo series for The Associated Press, depicts a movie theater in Kabul, Afghanistan.

With the series, the Dutch journalist wants to show the consequences of the Taliban’s policy, including on cultural life in Afghanistan. Because of their takeover, the cinema is no longer allowed to open its doors. See also The Maserati Grecale is loose and comes with a screaming V6 (530 hp!)

The Dutch journalist made the photo series three months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan © AP

