Customers when going to supermarkets, both in Soriana, Aurrera WineryWalmart, among others, usually check the prices in the Code Verifier, for accessionals before taking it to the checkout, however, a consumer when checking the price of a product, shared something surprising that he found.

The client of Bodega Aurrera, upon noticing a ‘secret‘, in it code checker, he recorded it and shared it immediately, since he had never seen it in the commercial establishment.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user “@nathanael.300900”, shared the video along with the description, “Mamá Lucha watches us through the price checker”, the case went viral on the Internet.

The young man, when exhibiting that there was a camera next to code checkerimmediately went viral, because for some turned out to be mysteriouswhile others claimed that it was common.

Since Nathanael recorded that next to the Bodega Aurrera verifier, there was a camera, according to the content creator: “They see you every time you check a price.”

Faced with the striking scene, Internet users pointed out: “It takes up to 3 minutes to scan the price where I buy”, “these tablets take a long time to check the prices. When I want to know the price of three products well.”

Highlights of Bodega Aurrera in White Line

The company owned by Walmart, founded in 1958 by Jerónimo Arango, is currently recognized by Profeco and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for its low price in the basic basket, because it intends to have items for sale that everyone can buy, at a cost fair and quality.

Seeking to be ‘the champion of low prices’, the company’s marketing strategy is the character of Mamá Lucha, who is a masked fighter, who seeks to offer sales, sales and discounts in all its areas, so that Mexican families can purchase all the products to meet their needs.

On their website, you can find prices on products from $999 – $35,199, as well as their departments, brands, item colors, capacity, manufacturing material, and more details. This time, we present their highlights on White Line: