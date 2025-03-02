It was a dramatic moment. Twenty endless seconds: the right python of the bull lit Emilio Macías through the rectal zone and in the air he kept him while the “Oh!” They enlarged in the laying. It happened during the Carnival run, in Jorge ‘El Ranchero’ Aguilar de Tlaxcala. also known as the silver cup.

It was the task to the third in the afternoon, at the definitive instant, to kill or die. And in that supreme fate, the Toro of the Livestock of Fraga took the Mexican bullfighter, who was stabilized in the square before being transferred to a hospital in Puebla.

As Emilio Méndez tells us, at the head of ‘Lucky Matador’, the operation for the strong cornada lasted about eight hours and, by words of the wounded brother, also the bullfighter José María Macías, was stable within the great gravity of the accident.

This was the balance of the list, according to the aforementioned Mexican bullfighting portal: Gerardo Sánchez, silence after warning, silence in which he killed by Macías, ear and silence after two notices; Sebastián Ibelles, ear after warning and ear; Emilio Macías was injured. Out of respect for his injured partner, Sebastián Ibelles decided to go on foot and not on his shoulders.









Five bulls of Enrique Fraga and one of San Marcos were dealt (the fourth, as overwrite and substitute for one who broke a python), unequal presentation and game.