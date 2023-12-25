Spoofing, this is what the new online scam that empties bank accounts is. What to pay attention to to “defend yourself”

Spoofing from English “scam”, “swindle” or “hoax”. A new attack technique that can be used either to falsify various information, such as the identity of a host within a network or the sender of a message, intercept confidential data, spread false and biased information or carry out any type of attack. A technique which, according to experts, is particularly effective combined with social engineering techniques to obtain user credentials. Social media scammers or phishers can use this technique for example convince a user to connect to a malicious server thus intercepting his credentials.

An example of a “spoofing” scam, as the site explains well City Rumoryes, it is the very famous fraud of “relative in difficulty”, implemented especially against elderly people: the criminal pretends to be a nephew or other family member who claims to be in trouble and needs money as quickly as possible.

But how can you defend yourself from spoofing attacks? Here are some “tricks”. As City Rumors writes, it can activate an anti-spam filter to prevent most spoofed emails from arriving in your inbox. Check your grammar. Fraudulent messages often turn out to be inadequate or with an unusual structure in the construction of the sentence, unusual and full of trivial errors. Also, be sure to double-check a website's URL address or email sender address. If an email or call seems suspicious to you, always check that the information is truthful. Set up two-factor authentication to add another level before you can access your passes. Invest in cybersecurity and malware removal software. Do not click on unknown links or downloads. Do not respond to emails or calls from unknown senders. Avoid providing personal and private information, such as a credit card number.

