From: Michelle Brey

Meersburg, Starnberg, Little Venice: Where can you travel on February 14th? We provide inspiration for couples who make a last-minute decision.

Munich – Love is in the air. Every year on February 14th the time has come: Valentine's Day is upon us. For many couples this is a very special date. Couples celebrate their intimate togetherness with red roses, champagne and chocolates. Spontaneous short trips are also very popular. Just escape from everyday life – and into another city. But which ones actually? There are many options in Germany. We deliver inspiration.

Valentine's Day: Short trip for two – where could the trip go?

Venice, Paris, Budapest or Florence: a trip abroad has its charms. But a trip for two doesn't always have to go to another country to be romantic. There are some places in Germany that exude a very special charm and can be perfect for a Valentine's Day trip. For example, there is the tranquil town of Meersburg Lake Constance, where Söder's government is planning a mega project.

Small streets, old walls – and a breathtaking view over Lake Constance. Meersburg is certainly one of the places you absolutely have to visit. So why not on February 14th? By the way, Meersburg Castle is the oldest inhabited castle in Germany. A wine tasting is also almost a must on Lake Constance. After all, there are a number of winegrowers based in the region.

From Meersburg Castle, the view of Lake Constance is enchanting on a clear day. © Peter Widmann/Imago

Short trip in Bavaria on Valentine's Day – The romantic street and Neuschwanstein Castle

From Baden-Württemberg to Bavaria: The romantic road leads from Füssen through several cities to Würzburg. However, you should plan several days for this trip – or you can just choose a few of the 29 places. Neuschwanstein Castle is a start anyway. Other places on the romantic road include:

Lauda-Koenigshofen

Wertheim

Tauberbischofsheim

Bad Mergentheim

Weikersheim

Rottingen

Creglingen

Rothenburg ob der Tauber

Shilling Prince

Moist cheeks

Dinkelsbühl

Wallerstein

Nordlingen

Harburg

Donauwörth

Rain

augsburg

Friedberg

Landsberg am Lech

Hohenfurch

Schongau

Peiting

Rotten book

Wildsteig

Steingaden

half sheet metal

Schwangau

Little Venice or Hamburg? – Two places worth visiting on Valentine’s Day

Feeling the Venice feeling is definitely possible in Bamberg in Upper Franconia. A former fishing settlement is not called Little Venice for nothing. But also Hamburg knows how to delight with its waters. How about, for example, a leisurely stroll through the Speicherstadt or the fascinating view from the Elbphilharmonie?

Following in the footsteps of Empress Sissi on Valentine's Day: Starnberg beckons with a view of the mountains

A walk in the warm February sun at Lake Starnberg and a detour to Possenhofen Castle? The castle, where Empress Elisabeth of Austria once lived, is definitely an eye-catcher. If you want to spend Valentine's Day together on a bench by the lake with a romantic view of the mountains, Starnberg is the right place for you.

Short trip to Gothmund – fishing idyll on February 14th?

Real idyll can also be found around seven kilometers from Lübeck. Gothmund is not only a fishing village, but also attracted a number of artists in the past, writes the Behnhaus Drägerhaus Museum on its website. The background was the picturesque motifs. “A special feature of Gothmund is that the fishing village and its motifs can still be experienced today,” it continues. Time seems to stand still here, the tranquil place on the Travemünde tourism website described. Couples can definitely find time for togetherness here.

The fishing village of Gothmund could be worth a trip on Valentine's Day. © Zoonar.com/Stephan Sühling/Imago

Quedlinburg World Heritage Site – Want a medieval feeling?

If you want to feel a touch of the Middle Ages on Valentine's Day, you've come to the right place in the north of the Harz in Saxony-Anhalt. It is a 1000-year-old medieval city, according to the official website. Half-timbered houses, small streets, cobblestones: the medieval feeling should quickly set in here. In 1994 the city made it onto the UNESCO World Heritage List.

But if you prefer to spend Valentine's Day at home, you can also have a wonderful evening there. Five loving gift ideas that are easy on the wallet can sweeten the lovers' day. (mbr)