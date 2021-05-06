W.As for the spontaneous charging of electric cars, everyone basically agrees. It must quickly become easier to refuel and pay for electricity at a publicly accessible charging station without a contract, charging card or smartphone application from an operator, say consumer advocates, energy suppliers, the automotive industry and the federal government. This goal should actually be achieved by the amendment to the charging column ordinance, on which the federal government has been working for a long time. In September, Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) and Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) decided to speak to the energy industry “in order to reach concrete agreements with regard to a uniform payment system and the barrier-free and customer-friendly use of charging stations”.

These talks have been held and the federal government is expected to adopt the new regulation next week. However, the specifications contained therein are now being criticized by several business associations. The Federal Association of Energy and Water Management, the Association of the Automobile Industry and the Central Association of the Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Chairpersons headed “Chance missed!”

Pay by smartphone instead of card

The accusation of the representatives of energy providers, the automotive industry and the electrical industry is that the federal government is hindering the rapid construction of public charging stations by prescribing “antiquated payment methods”. The background is Paragraph 4 of the amended Charging Column Ordinance in the version for the cabinet vote. It stipulates that newly commissioned charging stations on spontaneous electric tankers will offer two payment options from July 2023: a cashless payment process via internet-based payment service providers and additional contactless payment with debit or credit cards, as is now also possible at supermarket checkouts or in retail – whereby consumers Hold the corresponding cards in front of a reader. The previous regulation, on the other hand, leaves it up to charging station operators whether they only offer internet-based payment methods or whether they also accept card payments.

The obligation to install additional card readers in new charging stations would, from the point of view of the three trade associations, “set back the expansion of the charging network by years and make it considerably more expensive”, as the appeal says. “This means that most of the new columns will be more expensive due to the installation of a separate reader, which will increase the price for the charging process for customers.” Instead, the associations are campaigning for mobile payment by smartphone. That is “user-friendly, future-proof and compatible with Europe. And the expansion of the charging station can proceed quickly. ”All those involved would have agreed on this model. But the common line was “canceled again through the back door and replaced by a large piece of bureaucracy from the past”.

Associations fear delay

The associations now fear that the obligation to use a card reader will delay the expansion of public charging stations. “The installation of a card reader is tough: many of the corresponding models have to be checked and approved under calibration law,” says the appeal. That will take years and is not a motivation for operators to set up additional charging stations as soon as possible. But that this is necessary in order to promote electromobility, in turn, unites all those involved. The lack of publicly accessible charging stations hampered their further spread, say business and politics. As of today, there are around 40,000 public charging points in this country, and by 2030 there should be a million.