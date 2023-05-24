The Premier’s victory poisoned by the investigation into alleged corporate wrongdoing. Guardiola: “Tell us immediately if we are guilty”. The investigation could take years, but the club risks exclusion from the league
@dchinellato
thereis a big elephant in Manchester City’s room celebrating their fifth title in six years. It’s those 115 sports fraud charges that the Premier issued against its queen team in February. Suspects awaiting investigations and sentences for which it could take even years.
#Sponsorships #black #money #fake #contracts #shadow #financial #fraud #Citys #securities
Leave a Reply