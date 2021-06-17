Sponsorship The attention value of the owls rose to “a thousand times” normal compared to the dramatic Denmark match, now the sponsors are trying to benefit from the attention

Thousands of migrant workers are allegedly killed in various construction jobs at the World Cup in Qatar. It can, according to the expert, prune sponsors.

Sponsors strive to create brand value by supporting the Finnish men’s national football team. The visibility of the national team plays into the bag of sponsors, according to a sports marketing researcher Arto Kuuluvainen.

“The object of sponsorship must represent values ​​that represent their brands,” Kuuluvainen emphasizes.

According to him, the sponsors were given a positive reputation by the style with which the Finnish men’s national team handled the drama of the Danish match. The owls were counted in the world “a thousand times” compared to a normal match.

However, football faces a major crisis of values. Qatar in the Middle East is scheduled to host next year’s World Cup.

In Qatar, thousands of migrant workers are said to have died in various construction jobs at the Games. Granting the Games to Qatar is suspected of squabbling in the International Football Association.

University lecturer Sasu Tuominen The University of Eastern Finland says that a social debate has arisen in Qatar.

According to him, it is a moral question whether cheap labor and poor working conditions can be used to organize major sporting events. In that case, the interest of football also suffers.

“In principle, it can cut off sponsors, at least in the situation when sponsorship agreements are being considered,” Tuominen reflects.

Criticism has also intensified among players. During the opening round of the World Cup qualifiers in the winter, Norwegian and German players, among others, saw shirts that communicated for human rights.

In Finland, HJK’s attacker Riku Riski refused to justify the matter on the ethical grounds of the national football team in Qatar.

Belonging and Tuominen see that reputational damage is always a risk in sports. Doping and corruption, among others, are on the agenda.

“There are risks involved in all sponsorship. Anything can happen. However, you can choose sponsorship sites where responsibilities and obligations are clear. Then the risk can be reduced, ”says Tuominen.

The member estimates that there are no visible risks in sponsoring Owls. Instead, among many other species, there are risks.

According to him, after the 2001 World Championships in Skiing in Lahti, many sponsors withdrew from supporting individual sports.

“Doping is identified with individuals. I don’t see any risks at the national team level,” Kuuluvainen says.

The main sponsors of the Finnish Football Association are Eezy, Elisa, Ilta-Sanomat, the K-Group, LähiTapiola, Motonet, Veikkaus and Volkswagen. In addition, the Football Association has numerous other partners.

With sponsorship the company seeks awareness and builds its image. The hustle and bustle is long-term.

“The time span is basically years, even close to ten years,” says Tuominen.

According to a member, several experts estimate that one year of sponsorship is just a public relations stunt. It does not affect the brand. In the second year, the effect begins to show little, but the rule of thumb is that only in the third year can results be expected.

The member complains that sponsorship has a bad reputation in Finland. Sponsorship is still associated with charity, which he says is not.

“Sponsorship is paid marketing where there are print or television ads.”

Sponsorship includes so-called tactical elements, such as various promotions and campaigns. For example, a company can lower the prices of its products on Finnish game days.

“It’s become more and more like that,” Kuuluvainen says.

Several sponsors say they support exercise for children and young people. According to Tuominen, this can offer as many people as possible the opportunity to play football.

“The biggest benefit based on visibility comes through responsibility. Supporting children and young people is not, in principle, commercial, but more socially responsible, ”he says.

Sanoma, which publishes Ilta-Sanomat, is the main owner of BTI.