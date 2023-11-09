Isabel Kox counts more visits to Lübeck than years of life. She is 30 years old and has already traveled to Lübeck around 40 times, first from her homeland, the Rhineland, and later from Mannheim or Berlin, where she studied. The reason for her trip was always the same: she wanted to visit her godmother.

On a Sunday evening in August, Antje Falk, the godmother, is standing at the stove frying ling in the pan. Isabel Kox is cutting potatoes next to her. She has been visiting Lübeck for ten days, this time at her godmother’s parents’ house on the outskirts of the city. She will leave again tomorrow. On the last evening, the two of them want to have a good time again. Kox and Falk like to cook. And Kox also likes cooking because of Falk.