Fujairah (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Environment Authority, the Authority announced the launch of the “Series of Natural History Books for the Emirate of Fujairah” in seven issues, the first of which was published under the title “The Natural History Book for the Emirate of Fujairah.” This was at the press conference held today at the Al Bahar Hotel and Resort in the emirate.

Engineer Asila Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said that the series began with the issuance of its first book, entitled “The Natural History Book of the Emirate of Fujairah,” which is a comprehensive book on all environmental fields in the emirate. The release of the rest of the series will be announced during the coming period, which are books on the antiquities of Fujairah, and whales and dolphins in Fujairah, plants in Fujairah, birds in Fujairah, reptiles in Fujairah, and the geology of the Emirate of Fujairah.

Al Mualla added that the series constitutes a rich reference and an important source of written and video information of interest to researchers and specialists, students and those interested in learning about aspects of the natural history of the Emirate of Fujairah, its forms, and the various transformations it has undergone through the ages. The series also aims to raise individuals’ awareness of the importance of preserving nature, the environment and its resources. Dangers, variables, and the quest to maintain balance between all living things on Earth.

For her part, the archaeologist participating in preparing the book, Dr. Michelle Zulkowski, said that the book on the natural history of the Emirate of Fujairah includes marine and terrestrial life in Fujairah, the environment, and the impact of human presence on the natural world in the past and present, and also reviews the living and diverse natural sites of Fujairah. Zulkowski added that the book was published with the participation of 16 experts in various fields, to be an important resource for students, specialists and society in general.

The late historian and researcher Peter Hillier, editor Balaj Buzas, Dr. Michelle Zulkowski, and a large number of experts, researchers, and photographers from individuals and government institutions in the Emirate of Fujairah participated in preparing and editing the book on the natural history of the Emirate of Fujairah. This series is considered the first environmental and archaeological database for the Emirate of Fujairah, as it was prepared and worked on according to specialized studies and research, some of which are published for the first time, in a valuable addition to the efforts of the Emirate of Fujairah in preserving the environment and its keenness to enhance community awareness regarding its preservation and the sustainability of its resources.